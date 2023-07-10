X

Spurs decide that Wembanyama's Summer League is over after 2 games

By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama’s first and likely last Summer League is over

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first, and likely last, Summer League is over.

The San Antonio Spurs have seen all they needed from the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and won’t play him during their remaining games in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama’s final numbers from two games: 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor. He played about 54 minutes.

Shutting him down from games — San Antonio has either three or four games left in Las Vegas — starts what will be a needed break for the 19-year-old from France whose last professional season in his homeland started nearly a year ago. He was in the French playoffs up until a few days before the draft in June, and his schedule has been crazed since.

Put simply, the Spurs believe he needs a chance to rest and reset to get ready for training camp that starts in early October and then an 82-game regular season.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule,” Wembanyama said. “I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over. Honestly. I just want to hoop. I just want to work out, lift because this is my life. Obviously, every first pick is going to go through this. And it just makes me better for the future.”

