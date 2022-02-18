Spurs' Manu Ginobili heads Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

The 44-year-old Ginobili retired from the league following the 2017-18 season. Along with fellow Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan and guard Tony Parker, the Argentine forward was a key member of the Spurs teams that won titles in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2014.

He also helped Argentina win an Olympic gold medal in 2004.

The Hall of Fame also announced New York Knicks Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, writer Mechelle Voepel and NBC executive Dick Ebersol are the 2022 Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.

The Hall of Fame's class of 2022 will be announced at the men's Final Four on April 2 in New Orleans. The enshrinement is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Caption FILE - Seattle Storm's Swin Cash signals a 3-point shot by a teammate against the Atlanta Dream as fans celebrate behind during the second half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sept. 14, 2010, in Seattle. Cash is among this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption FILE - Miami Heat's Tim Hardaway defends against a shot by Los Angeles Lakers Nick Van Exel during an NBA basketball game at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Jan. 10, 1997. Hardaway is among this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield. File) Credit: Michael Caulfield