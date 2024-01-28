Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net -- to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs' 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

The Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan.