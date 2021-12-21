Squirrels force St. Paul park to scale back holiday lights

Friends of Mears Park had to forego the usual display this year because squirrels chewed through the lights' wires last year and the vendor refused to put up with the headache and cost again this year, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday.

The wires, it turns out, were coated with polylactic acid, a derivative of corn sugar, an appealing appetizer for squirrels spoiled by park visitors who won't stop feeding them, said Ann LaBore, co-chair of the friends group.