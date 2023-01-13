Sri Lanka church seeks criminal justice for Easter bombings

“So overall we are satisfied by this judgement and the Archbishop of Colombo is anticipating that the attorney general will also take steps to criminally prosecute against these respondents based on the findings of the Supreme Court,” Perera said.

Ranjith said they would continue to seek justice for those killed in the attack.

"This is a beginning, and it is a very happy beginning, and we are very happy that the learned judges gave us such hope for a future for this country, which is a much-needed hope for the developing of our nation," he said. "We know with this attack tourism completely collapsed, leading to the present crisis in Sri Lanka."

The attacks badly damaged tourism, a key source of foreign exchange, and contributed to Sri Lanka's ongoing crisis.

The government has prosecuted several people in connection with the attacks, but leaders of the country’s Catholic Church say they suspect a larger conspiracy and are demanding that the leaders be revealed. Ranjith on Friday called for a deeper investigation.

A presidential commission had earlier recommended criminal charges against Sirisena but it has not been followed up.

Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

