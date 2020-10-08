Sri Lanka closes key gov't offices as virus outbreak surges

Health workers are disinfecting the police station and 85 officers are undergoing tests, he said, adding that officers from nearby stations will be assigned there on Friday.

The outbreak that surfaced this week has grown to 1,044 cases, with more than 2,000 other people asked to quarantine at home.

It is centered around a garment factory in the Colombo suburbs where the first patient and many others worked. Police have widened the curfew to the suburbs where many of the patients live. Schools have closed, public gatherings were ordered halted and restrictions were imposed on public transport.

The cluster comes after the Indian Ocean island nation reported going two months without any community infections, and health officials say it poses a high risk of spreading the virus because employees at the factory worked close together and also went home every day and mingled with others.

The country has reported 4,459 cases, including 13 deaths. Of the total patients, 3,278 have recovered.

Sri Lankan health officials take swab samples from employees of the Colombo municipal council to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Authorities in Sri Lanka on Wednesday widened a curfew and warned of legal action against those evading treatment for COVID-19 after reporting an escalating cluster centered around a garment factory in the capital's suburbs. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

