Sri Lanka extends curfew after violence, PM's resignation

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remained in his official residence protected by layers of iron barriers guarded by the military and police.

On Monday, supporters gathered in the prime minister’s official residence to urge Mahinda Rajapaksa to stay in office. After the meeting, mobs supporting the government beat peaceful protesters who had camped out near the prime minister’s residence and president’s office demanding their resignations, as police watched and did little to stop them. Across the country, angry citizens responded by attacking government supporters and ruling party politicians.

Eight people including a ruling party lawmaker and two police officers were killed and 219 were injured in the violence, the defense ministry said. In addition, 104 buildings and 60 vehicles were burned.

Pro-government mobs were chased, beaten and stripped. Some who were pushed into a lake were not allowed to get back to ground for hours. As word spread of where buses were taking the supporters, people smashed them up and set them on fire.

Toppled buses were still smoking across the capital, Colombo, as protests continued. Homes of government supporters were attacked and some businesses were set on fire, though the personal violence subsided.

Sri Lanka is nearing bankruptcy having said that it is suspending payment of $ 7 billion of foreign loans it was due to pay this year out of a $ 25 billion due by 2026. Its total foreign debt is $ 51 billion.

The shortage of foreign currency has led to less imports and acute shortages of essentials from food to cooking gas, fuel and medicine. For the past months people have been forced to stay in long lines for hours to buy the limited stocks and many were returning with nothing.

Protesters blamed the Rajapaksa brothers' alleged corruption and style of administration for the economic crisis.

The prime minister's resignation has created an administration vacuum with no Cabinet, which dissolved automatically with the resignation.

The president is under pressure to appoint someone who could unite everyone as the prime minister, give much of his power to Parliament and resign.

The void has also created fears of a military takeover especially if violence continues.

Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers man a check point outside the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers man a check point outside the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A burnt car lies in the lawns of the Town Hall, a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A burnt car lies in the lawns of the Town Hall, a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard as motorists cross a checkpoint outside prime minister's residence a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard as motorists cross a checkpoint outside prime minister's residence a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan man holds a national flag as police officers conduct investigations into aftermath of clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan man holds a national flag as police officers conduct investigations into aftermath of clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan anti-government protester sits by his restored tent a day after it was damaged in clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan anti-government protester sits by his restored tent a day after it was damaged in clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan anti-government protester plays guitar as he sits with fellow protesters at the ongoing protest site a day after it was attacked by government supporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan anti-government protester plays guitar as he sits with fellow protesters at the ongoing protest site a day after it was attacked by government supporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Police officers conduct investigations into aftermath of clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Police officers conduct investigations into aftermath of clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Security officers stand guard a day after clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Security officers stand guard a day after clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A burnt car lies in an intersection, a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A burnt car lies in an intersection, a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan man rides past a burnt bus, a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nation-wide curfew in Sri Lanka, a few hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan man rides past a burnt bus, a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nation-wide curfew in Sri Lanka, a few hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers guard a check point outside prime minister's residence a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers guard a check point outside prime minister's residence a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan anti-government protesters gather at the ongoing protest site a day after it was attacked by government supporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan anti-government protesters gather at the ongoing protest site a day after it was attacked by government supporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A burnt car lies at an intersection a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A burnt car lies at an intersection a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan anti-government protesters mend a tent at the ongoing protest site a day after it was attacked by government supporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan anti-government protesters mend a tent at the ongoing protest site a day after it was attacked by government supporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan anti-government protester takes a nap as fellow protesters sit by their tents at the ongoing protest site a day after clashes in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan anti-government protester takes a nap as fellow protesters sit by their tents at the ongoing protest site a day after clashes in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena