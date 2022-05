Sri Lanka PM stresses urgency for economic reform plan

The IMF said in a statement Thursday said that a team remotely concluded initial discussions about Sri Lanka's reform plan on Tuesday.

“The team made good progress in assessing the economic situation and in identifying policy priorities to be taken going forward,” the statement said.

The statement added that discussions focused on restoring fiscal sustainability while protecting the vulnerable and poor; ensuring monetary policy credibility and exchange rate regimes; preserving financial sector stability; and structural reforms to enhance economic growth and strengthen governance.

“We expect that these discussions will help the authorities formulate their reform program,” the IMF said.

Sri Lanka's former finance minister Ali Sabry has said that badly timed tax cuts led to a reduction in government revenue, reducing the country's ability to borrow and releasing existing reserves to maintain the US dollar at a fixed rate against the local currency — and that those factors triggered the foreign currency crisis. Also the COVID-19 pandemic nearly severely reduced tourism revenue, one of the country's economic lifelines.

The economic crisis has caused a reduction of imports of goods and industrial raw material, prompting an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper and even matches.

Sri Lankans for months have been forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

Protesters have occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office for nearly 50 days, demanding his resignation because they blame him and his powerful, and politically connected family for the economic crises.

The protests have nearly dismantled the powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty after the president's brother resigned as prime minister amid countrywide violence earlier this month, when his supporters attacked peaceful protesters. Two of the president's other siblings and nephew resigned from their Cabinet posts.

Wickremesinghe has promised to propose constitutional changes to curtail presidential powers, strengthen Parliament and resolve Sri Lanka's economic difficulties.

Caption Sri Lankans stand in queues to buy fuel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Sri Lankans for months have been forced to stand in long lines to buy scarce essentials, with many returning home empty-handed. There is a severe shortage of many goods, from food, cooking gas, medicine and fuel to toilet paper and matchsticks.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

