Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

The protesters say the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with Rajapaksa and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.
Violence erupted countrywide on May 9, when Rajapaksa supporters attacked peaceful protesters. Nine people including a governing party lawmaker were killed and homes of sitting ministers were burnt down. It nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa dynasty after the president's brother, then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned amid the violence.
Three of president's siblings and a nephew had already resigned from their Cabinet posts.
New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he will have a economic reform plan ready within two weeks to seek approval from the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package.
Anti-government protesters run for cover as police fire tear gas shells during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A protester falls as another runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A protester runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Protesters attempt to break a line of barricades as police and army soldiers block them near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Police officers detain a protester during a clash near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Protesters march near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Catholic nuns march during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Police officers detain an anti government protester near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Anti government protesters march near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Protesters lift a barricade near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Protesters run for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Protesters attempt to break a line of barricade as police and army soldiers block them near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on protesters who marched toward the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's barricaded residence demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
