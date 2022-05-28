Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

The demonstrators were rallying to mark the 50th day of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office. Police broke up the rally and briefly detained three people before releasing them.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods like cooking gas, fuel and medicines. People have been forced to wait for hours in long lines to try to buy goods and many still go empty handed.