Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene

A protester drinks a cup of tea as she sits by a defaced poster carrying portraits of ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, and his brothers at the entrance to president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Nation & World
By KRUTIKA PATHI and KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Sri Lanka's Parliament speaker says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned effective Thursday

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament speaker says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned effective Thursday.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeyweardana said Friday that the Parliament will convene Saturday to start the process of electing a new president. He expects to compete the process within seven days.

Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday amid mounting protests for him to resign over an economic crisis.

Protesters who had occupied government buildings retreated Thursday, restoring a tenuous calm.

The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers for years and his administration of hastening the country's collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.

Months of protests reached a frenzied peak over the weekend when demonstrators stormed the president's home and office and the official residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. On Wednesday, they seized Wickremesinghe's office.

The demonstrators initially vowed to hold those places until a new government was in place, but the movement shifted tactics Thursday, apparently concerned that any escalation in violence could undermine their message following clashes the previous night outside the Parliament that left dozens injured.

___

Find more of AP's Sri Lanka coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/sri-lanka

A woman walks past protesters blocking the entrance to presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A protester sleeps under a statue in the compound of presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A protester walks wrapping a national flag around his shoulders in the compound of presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A man walks past a vandalised security point outside president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A stray dog is seen on the road leading to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

