St. Nicholas visits Czech children while adapting to virus

A long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague formed an eager audience for the drive-thru performance. The kids still hoped to find a stocking filled with chocolates, oranges and nuts on a window, but with the angel, devil and Nicholas in town, they know it won't be long until Christmas.
Saint Nicholas was a Greek Christian bishop who lived at the turn of the 3rd and 4th centuries. Known for his goodness and generosity, he is said to have inspired the creation of Santa Claus.
___
Follow AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as a devil, entertains people, in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as St. Nicholas, reacts with people driving through with their cars during a performance in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to the government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as St. Nicholas, reacts with people driving through with their cars during a performance in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to the government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as an angel, waits for people driving through with their cars during a performance in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to the government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as an angel, reacts with people driving through with their cars during a performance in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to the government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
Members of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, depicting as angels, entertain people during a performance in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to the government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as an angel, waits for people driving through with their cars during a performance in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
Members of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka entertain people driving through with their cars in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
A member of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as St. Nicholas, waits for people driving through with their cars, in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. Due to the government’s restrictive measures usual traditions would be impossible. A new circus company in Prague offered a solution Saturday. They invited the kids to drive with parents their in cars through the heaven and hell they created, with devils jumping in a distance and angels flying above them. The eager visitors formed a long line of cars at the La Putyka Circus base in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek