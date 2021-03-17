St. Patrick's Day to be largely virtual in NYC for 2nd year

Although the city's usual huge parade with floats and marching bands was canceled, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined parade leaders and several dozen National Guard troops in marching up Madison Avenue early Wednesday morning to keep the tradition alive.

A live broadcast of the St. Patrick's Day Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral took place. A virtual parade featuring clips of marching groups from past years was to follow at 10 a.m., according to the parade organizers' website, and an hourlong show streaming on Facebook at 11 a.m. included performances by singers Andy Cooney and Moya Brennan.