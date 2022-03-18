St. Peter's University quietly savors OT win over Kentucky

“A lot of people doubted. I don’t think anybody believed that a little school in Jersey City would do so well,” John Johnson Jr., an assistant professor of history, said.

But Eduardo Pinto, a junior majoring in criminal justice, said he had so much confidence in Saint Peter’s that he bet a friend the team would score more than 80 points. “I always have faith in Saint Peter’s. I know a couple of them. They work hard and everything. I knew they were going to beat Kentucky.”

The only Jesuit, Catholic university in New Jersey has about 3,000 students, roughly 2,100 of them undergraduates and most from New Jersey. It’s 30-acre campus sits across the Hudson River from New York City.

Morris said Saint Peter’s has a lot going for it besides basketball. “The classes are really small. It’s very personal. If you need help you’re not in a big class where the professor doesn’t even know you.”

As for that Peacock mascot, the university's website says that was the idea of Rev. Robert Gannon, then dean, who chose it in 1930, symbolic of the resurrection in the Catholic tradition.