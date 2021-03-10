Stability in bond market helps lift major US stock indexes

A measure on inflation released Wednesday was also helping the broader market. U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest increase in six months, however a closely watched measure called core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, posted a much smaller 0.1% gain. That helped ease fears about inflation picking up.

Investors are betting the $1.9 trillion in coming government stimulus will help lift the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced malaise. The package set for final approval in the U.S. House on Wednesday provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits that help to support consumer spending, the economy's main engine.

General Electric fell 7% after the company said it would wind down its GE Capital financing business and merge its jet leasing business with Ireland-based AerCap.