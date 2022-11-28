dayton-daily-news logo
X

Stadium lights dim at Brazil-Switzerland World Cup game

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland.

Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.

Stadium 974 is named for Qatar's international telephone code and also the number of shipping containers lining the facade of the arena.

The stadium near the Doha Port area will be dismantled after the tournament.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
2
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
3
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
4
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
5
Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top