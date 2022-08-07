Stafford downplays elbow injury, throws in Rams practice

Still, coach Sean McVay raised eyebrows Thursday when he said Stafford's injury was “abnormal” for a quarterback, likening it to injuries more often seen in baseball pitchers. Stafford again declined to go into specifics about his injury Saturday, but he says it's nothing he can't handle.

“I’m just going through something that is irritating at the moment, but I’m working through it,” Stafford said. "We've got a great plan. I’m feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw. I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there.”

McVay pointed out that Stafford was making every throw during the Rams' workout Saturday. The coach doesn't use any of his key players in the preseason, so Stafford's first chance to demonstrate his arm in a game won't occur until Los Angeles' season opener on Sept. 8 against Buffalo at SoFi Stadium.

“The way that he looked today, I don’t think you would know that anything was going on,” McVay said. "He felt good, so I know that I’m going to sleep better tonight.”

The 34-year-old Stafford has 49,995 yards passing as he heads into his 14th season this fall, ranking him 12th in NFL history and fourth among active quarterbacks. He agreed to a contract extension through 2026 during the offseason, and he has no public doubt he'll be able to sling it for the duration of his commitment to the Rams and perhaps beyond.

“Anytime you put an arm through as much stress as I have over the years, it’s not going to look like (a regular person's) elbow, I’m sure,” Stafford said. "It’s not one of those things that ... the more I throw, the worse it’s going to get. It’s kind of just a balancing act at this point.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis