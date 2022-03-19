Stafford gets contract extension through 2026 with Rams

Stafford never won a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Lions, but he realized his enormous potential immediately after joining coach Sean McVay and a talented offense including Cooper Kupp, who became the NFL's receiving leader in the first year of their partnership.

Stafford set a franchise record with 4,886 yards passing in the 17-game regular season, and he tied Kurt Warner’s team record with 41 touchdown passes while leading the Rams to the NFC West title.

He then excelled in the first four playoff victories of his career, passing for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. He led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter of the Rams' final three postseason games, including their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams also are working on a contract extension for All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Stafford's deal will alter the amount of room under the salary cap for the Rams, who have already lost several free agents this month. But Los Angeles signed talented veteran receiver Allen Robinson this week, and the team is hoping to retain Odell Beckham Jr. as well.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL