Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff's Lions 28-19

Austin Seibert kicked four field goals in a superb special teams game for the Lions, who also recovered an early onside kick and ran two successful fake punts.

But the Rams kept Goff's offense out of the end zone in the final 57 minutes as they rallied from an early double-digit deficit and improved to 42-0 with a halftime lead under coach Sean McVay.

Goff still hasn't won an NFL start without McVay as his head coach, falling to 0-14.

The Lions had gone scoreless in the first half three times in their last four games, but their opening drive produced their first touchdown in the first half since Week 2. Goff read a blitz and threw a short screen pass to Swift, who scampered through the Rams' secondary for his TD.

Detroit then got to snap the ball with a lead for the first time all season when it embarrassed the Rams' special teams on two fakes, recovering an onside kick three plays before punter Jack Fox completed a fourth-down pass.

When Stafford finally got to touch the ball, he efficiently led three scoring drives in the first half capped by TD throws to Jefferson and Kupp, who had seven catches for 78 yards before halftime.

Detroit took a 19-17 lead late in the third quarter after stopping the Rams' offense on downs, but Stafford converted two long third downs before finding Kupp for a TD early in the fourth. Robert Woods, who had six catches for 70 yards, took in the 2-point conversion for a 25-19 lead.

OLD FRIENDS

Goff spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams, while Stafford played his first 12 seasons with the Lions. They swapped teams last winter in the trade triggered by Stafford’s desire to play for a contender and the Rams’ belief Goff couldn’t take them to the next step after four winning seasons, three playoff berths, two Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl appearance.

Goff was openly disappointed by the trade, and McVay acknowledged he did a poor job handling the departure of his franchise quarterback. McVay and Goff didn’t greet each other on the field during pregame warmups, but Goff and Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers had warm reunions with many of their former Rams teammates, as did Stafford with the remaining Lions from his tenure.

Goff and McVay embraced after the game, with McVay slapping his former quarterback’s helmet after their chat.

INJURIES

Rams: Rookie CB Robert Rochell injured his knee in the first half.

Lions: LB Trey Flowers injured his knee in the second half. ... DB AJ Parker injured his shoulder in the second half.

UP NEXT

Lions: Host Eagles on Sunday.

Rams: At Texans on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) Credit: Kevork Djansezian Credit: Kevork Djansezian

Caption Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, scrambles under pressure from Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez