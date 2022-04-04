Staley, Auriemma could meet next year for another title

She's set her own standard though. The victory made Staley the first Black coach in either men's or women's Division I basketball to win two national championships, getting her first one in 2017.

“I felt a great deal of pressure to win because I'm a Black coach,” she said. “Because if we don't win, then you bring in so many other, just scrutiny. Like you can't coach, you had enough to get it done but yet you failed. You feel all of that, and you feel it probably 10 times more than anyone else because we're at this platform.”

Staley said she feels she can provide inspiration for other Black coaches.

“If I can be that ray of hope, if I can be that vessel of theirs to them being successful, you know I'm a willing giver of this game, because this game has given me so much.”

On Sunday night, it gave Staley another championship.

“We played every possession like it was our last possession,” Staley said. “They were determined to be champions today.”

A year ago, South Carolina lost in the Final Four when Boston missed a layup before the buzzer.

“Obviously, I’ve been thinking about this since last season. Everyone had a picture of me crying,” said Boston, who was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. “Today, we’re national champions and I’m in tears.”

With Staley calling the shots in a Louis Vuitton letterman jacket, South Carolina took UConn to school on the boards and capped a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the country in The Associated Press poll.

“They deserved it 100%,” Auriemma said. “They were the best team all year. The first five minutes, I thought they came out and set the tone then and there for how the game was going to be played.”

