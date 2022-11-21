Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game

A video message in support of Griner showed on the big screen shortly before tip-off. Stanford is wearing "BG" patches on its uniforms. Staley sported a "Free BG" cap.

Stanford has held a moment of silence for Griner at each home game so far. The 32-year-old Griner is serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony.

Stephen Curry took a moment before the Golden State Warriors' championship ring ceremony on opening night Oct. 18 — also Griner's birthday — to bring attention to her case and offer support.

She was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. Her defense lawyers said she had been prescribed cannabis for pain. The WNBA star said she had inadvertently packed them and had no criminal intent.

Former Stanford star Jayne Appel-Marinelli provided the specially made shirts.

“We've been saying something every game, having a moment of silence for Brittney Griner,” VanDerveer said. “Jayne Appel got me this shirt, same thing with Dawn, wanting to bring attention to the situation that is just so hard for her to deal with. Maybe there's someone in the stands that can help. We need to bring her home.”

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25