Standoff endures over Montana transgender Democrat's remarks

Multiple studies have shown that transgender youth are more likely to consider or attempt suicide and are less at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors when able to access gender-affirming care.

Zephyr, undaunted, has said she does not intend to apologize and argued that her remarks accurately reflected the stakes of such bans for transgender kids. On Monday, she said the seven arrested were “defending democracy” and in a morning speech said that the sequence of events that followed her remarks illustrated how they had struck a chord with those in power.

"They picked me in this moment because I said a thing that got through their shield for a second," she told a crowd of supporters gathered on the Statehouse steps near a banner that read “Democracy dies here.”

Both Zephyr and legislative leaders said they are unsure what to expect when the Montana House reconvenes on Tuesday afternoon. Republicans and Democrats are both scheduled to hold news conferences.

“Spirited debate is encouraged in our democracy — it’s part of what makes our country great but with that comes a responsibility to be civil and to avoid extreme rhetoric and violence," U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said in a statement.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP