Stanford hires Frank Reich as interim football coach, AP source says

Football program general manager Andrew Luck made the decision last week to fire Taylor after a report became public that Taylor had been investigated twice for allegedly mistreating staffers.

Luck opted to hire his old coach on the Indianapolis Colts for the job for this season. Reich coached six years in the NFL for Indianapolis and Carolina, including the 2018 season when Luck was his starting quarterback.

Stanford is trying to rebuild its struggling football program after four straight seasons with a 3-9 record, including the last two with Taylor in charge.

Luck was hired last November to run the football program and report directly to school president Jon Levin. Stanford is also currently searching for an athletic director with Alden Mitchell hired last week as interim following Bernard Muir's decision to step down.

