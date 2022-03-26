Stanford marches into Elite 8 with 72-66 victory vs Maryland

Angel Reese led Maryland (23-9) with 25 points. Diamond Miller added 11 points but picked up two quick fouls early in the third and fouled out in the fourth after scoring 47 points combined in the first two tournament games.

Chloe Bibby and Shyanne Sellers both had 10 for Maryland, which shot 27% in the first half and never recovered from a dominant first quarter by the Cardinal.

Stanford led 22-10 after one quarter, and 39-23 at halftime.

Jones and Brink controlled the first half, combining for 16 of Stanford’s 22 points in the first quarter. Brink made 5 of 6 shots in the half and grabbed seven rebounds, and didn’t play the final five minutes of the half after picking up her second foul.

The Terrapins haven’t advanced past the round of 16 since 2015, when they last went to the Final Four.

FAMILIAR SETTING

The Cardinal beat the Terrapins in the 2008 regional final behind Candice Wiggins, a victory that took Stanford back to the Final Four for the first time in 11 years. The Cardinal are one victory away from their sixth Final Four trip since that 2008 season, and kept alive the chances of being the first repeat champions not named Connecticut since Tennessee’s consecutive titles in 2007 and 2008.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins averaged 79.2 points and seven made 3-pointers per game on the season. Maryland was just 3 of 19 on 3s against the Cardinal and was held 16 points under its season average.

Stanford: Maryland's shooting troubles led to plenty of rebound chances, and the Cardinal controlled the glass, outrebounding Maryland 50-32. That's nothing new: Stanford outrebounding their opponents this season by an average of nine per game.

UP NEXT

The Cardinal will get a chance at a bit of revenge against the Longhorns in the regional final. Texas won at Stanford 61-56 in November in the second game of the season for both schools.

Caption Stanford players cheer from the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Caption Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) puts up a shot as Maryland forward Mimi Collins (2) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Caption Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer washes from the bench during the first half of a college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Caption Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) tries to get around the defense of Stanford guard Lacie Hull (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Caption Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cheers during the second half of a college basketball game between Stanford and Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Wilson's sister, Stanford guard Anna Wilson, was playing in the game. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Caption Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) reacts as she is helped up by forward Chloe Bibby, right, during the second half of a college basketball game against Stanford in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)