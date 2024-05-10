Stanford names basketball court "Tara VanDerveer Court" for retired Hall of Famer, winningest coach

BreakingNews
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford will now play on Tara VanDerveer Court.

The school is naming the court inside Maples Pavilion for the Hall of Fame coach who retired in April as the winningest coach in college basketball. There will be an unveiling and celebration for the court at a home game in November.

In addition, the 70-year-old VanDerveer will be honored by having her name associated with one of the assistant coaching positions. “The Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach” position was made possible by a gift from longtime Stanford supporters Tashia and John Morgridge.

VanDerveer's final day of work with the Cardinal was Wednesday. She departs with 1,216 career victories over 45 years at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

Her Stanford teams won NCAA titles in 1990, ’92 and 2021 and reached the Final Four 14 times.

