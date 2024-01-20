Stanford's Tara VanDerveer earns 1,202nd victory to tie Mike Krzyzewski's record

Cardinal players hugged their smiling coach and lifted her up in celebration after the teams shook hands.

Brink landed awkwardly on her left leg and limped to the locker room with help at the 3:41 mark of the opening quarter. She returned to the bench just before the end of the period. Brink had made all three of her field goals for six points to go with two rebounds, an assist and a steal in six minutes.

Kiki Iriafen had 21 points on 10-for-17 shooting, 15 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots as the Cardinal bounced back from a 71-59 loss at then-No. 5 Colorado on Sunday.

The 70-year-old VanDerveer is in her 38th season at Stanford and 45th as a college coach. She turned around the programs at Idaho and Ohio State before arriving in the Bay Area. VanDerveer has adapted based on her players' strengths, cherishing the opportunity to learn something new from fellow coaches at every level.

And now she has matched Coach K's win total with Duke and Army.

Stanford raced ahead 20-0 with Oregon missing its first eight shots before Kennedy Basham's layup at the 3:45 mark of the first quarter.

Chance Gray contributed 19 points and five assists to lead the Ducks (11-8, 2-4), who had won their previous two after a three-game skid.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Oregon committed 12 turnovers after finishing with 27 in a 70-68 victory last Sunday at Arizona that was played without fans because of an ice storm in Eugene. Stanford scored 15 points off the miscues. The Ducks have lost their last seven against the Cardinal.

Stanford: VanDerveer has just one losing season, going 13-15 in her first campaign at Stanford in 1985-86. She has more wins than 355 of the 360 Division I NCAA programs. She was away from the Cardinal for a 29-3 season — she doesn't get those victories — while coaching the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that captured a gold medal in the Atlanta Games.

UP NEXT

Oregon: At California on Sunday.

Stanford: Hosts Oregon State on Sunday.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP