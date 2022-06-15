Stanley Cup Final pits Lightning vs. high-scoring Avalanche

“We have enough skill and talent to score offensively, but we focus on our defensive game,” winger Alex Killorn said. “If we don't let them score, we win 2-1, we’re happy with that. We don’t got to win by six goals or whatever it may be.”

Here's a look at how things stack up in the Stanley Cup Final, which begins Wednesday night at Colorado:

CONTAINING SKILL

There's no shortage of high-end talent in this series. The Avalanche have Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog up front and playoff MVP frontrunner Cale Makar on defense, while the Lightning feature Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos and could be getting first-line center Brayden Point back from injury.

Tampa Bay's recipe for containing talented opponents starts with shutdown center Anthony Cirelli and his linemates, who could find themselves matched up against MacKinnon and Rantanen.

“We just have to try to play with our strength and try to find a way to get a couple goals there and also defend well because they can score, obviously, too, Rantanen said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The series features two Norris Trophy finalists for the league's top defenseman in Hedman and Makar. And each one dominates the ice in a different way.

Hedman, a 6-foot-6 Swede, won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 2020 for how much of the game he controlled and the number of goals he helped create. He can do everything," Makar said.

Makar is a dynamic puck mover and smooth skater who can make almost anything happen by himself.

“He’s got a great wrist shot, runs the power play and his edge work is phenomenal,” Hedman said. “He can change directions very quickly, so obviously two different type of players, I would say, him and me, but I don’t think any one of us is looking at that battle. It’s a team game and I’m sure both of us are going to do whatever it takes for our team to be successful.”

DIFFERENT PATHS

The Avalanche swept Nashville in the first round, then dispatched St. Louis in six and swept Edmonton in the Western Conference final. The Lightning went the distance to beat Toronto in seven, swept Florida and came back from a 2-0 deficit to knock off the New York Rangers in six.

Colorado is going more than a week between games, while Tampa Bay is coming off the Rangers series that ended Saturday night. MacKinnon said he and his teammates are excited to play with some fresh legs and confidence.

“We have our keys of why we’re here,” he said. “It’s not an accident. We didn’t just get a bunch of good bounces and win. We’ve been playing really well and earning all the victories we have, and we’ve earned our rest and we’re excited.”

