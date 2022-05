Stanton homers twice as Yankees beat White Sox 15-7

After Joe Kelly (0-1) retired the first two batters in the eighth, New York put together its highest scoring inning this season.

Three straight walks loaded the bases for Judge, who beat out a grounder up the middle for a two-run infield single. Gleyber Torres ignored third-base coach Luis Rojas' stop sign and slid home safely for a 9-7 lead.

Stanton added a two-run single, and Donaldson capped the rally with a three-run shot to left against Tanner Banks.

Stanton also hit a pair of two-run homers in his first multihomer game of the season and No. 35 for his career. It was his second game with two opposite-field shots after he also accomplished the feat on July 16, 2011, for the Marlins against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Judge's major league-leading 11th homer leading off the seventh inning traveled an estimated 456 feet to left-center.

Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease matched his career high with 11 strikeouts in four innings, but he was tagged for a season-high six runs to go along with six hits. He yielded a total of nine runs in his first six starts of the year.

The White Sox had won seven of eight.

Rookie Luis Gil permitted four runs and five hits in four innings in a spot start for New York, which played a doubleheader Sunday against Texas and a makeup game Monday.

FAMILIAR FACE

Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 5 and committed an error in his first game back in Chicago since he was traded by the Cubs to the Yankees in July. The first baseman played for the Cubs for 10 years, helping the team win the World Series in 2016.

“It feels good always, being here,” Rizzo said. “This is obviously a special place for me ... and my family. That will never change."

LOOKING AHEAD

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Johnny Cueto is in the mix to start one of the games in Tuesday's doubleheader at Kansas City. The veteran right-hander, who agreed to a minor league deal in April, is 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Charlotte this year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone's club was the first team to occupy the visitor's clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field since Wednesday's Cleveland-Chicago game was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Guardians. “They came in and overnight, you know, did a deep clean and everything,” Boone said. “I know we brought more of our clubhouse staff that’s kind of handling a lot of the stuff with us.”

White Sox: La Russa said OF Eloy Jiménez (torn hamstring tendon) is doing really well, but he downplayed the possibility of the slugger returning ahead of the original six-to-eight week timeline that the team confirmed after he had surgery April 26. “We’re going to make sure that (we) build all the strength possible and all the stamina and everything,” La Russa said. ... OF Andrew Vaughn (bruised right hand) hit two solo homers in his second rehab game with Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Gerrit Cole (2-0, 2.67 ERA) pitches Friday night for New York. The right-hander has allowed one run and struck out 25 in 19 innings over his last three starts. Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago. The right-hander is going for his third straight win.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, left, celebrates with Marwin Gonzalez after they scored on a single by Aaron Judge during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, left, celebrates with Marwin Gonzalez after they scored on a single by Aaron Judge during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, right, throws out New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu at first after forcing out Kyle Higashioka during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, right, throws out New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu at first after forcing out Kyle Higashioka during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson looks to the field after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson looks to the field after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago White Sox's AJ Pollock scores on a wild pitch by New York Yankees' Luis Gil during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Chicago White Sox's AJ Pollock scores on a wild pitch by New York Yankees' Luis Gil during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh