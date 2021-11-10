Stapleton, Church to take stage, vie for top awards at CMAs

In a year when the major categories are dominated by male nominees, Gabby Barrett is the night's most nominated woman with four nods, including female artist of the year, new artist and single and song of the year for her hit “The Good Ones.”

Underwood and Jason Aldean will headline a series of all-star collaborations as they perform their current hit "If I Didn't Love You." Kane Brown and Chris Young will sing their duet "Famous Friends," which is nominated in three categories.

Other performers include the Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

Morgan Wallen, who was caught earlier this year yelling a racial slur, is disqualified from many major awards and won't be in attendance, but could still end up with one of the night's biggest prizes after an album-of-the-year nomination for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which was among the year's best selling records.

The CMA Board of Directors said that Wallen, who in 2020 won new artist of the year, would not be eligible for awards that honor the individual, only those that honor the work.

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.