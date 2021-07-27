Starbucks hits sales record as customers return to stores

Starbucks reported net income of $1.15 billion for its fiscal third quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned a record $1.01 per share. That was well ahead of analysts’ forecast of 78 cents.

Based on the results, Starbucks updated its financial guidance for the full year. The company said it now expects global same-store sales growth of 20% to 21%, up from a range of 18% to 23%. It also expects adjusted earnings of $3.20 to $3.25 per share, up from $2.90 to $3.00.

But the company forecast lower-than-expected same-store sales growth in China. Starbucks said it now expects growth of 18% to 20%, down from 27% to 32%.

Starbucks shares fell 3% to $122 in after-market trading.