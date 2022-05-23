Starbucks leaving Russian market, shutting 130 stores

In a memo to employees Monday, the Seattle coffee giant said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

Starbucks' move follows McDonald's exit from the Russian market last week. McDonald's is selling its stores __ which are almost all owned by the company __ to an existing Russian franchisee. The stores won't be allowed to use McDonald's name or menu.