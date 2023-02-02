X
Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, hurt by COVID restrictions in China and lower consumer demand in other markets

Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, hurt by COVID restrictions in China and lower consumer demand in other markets.

Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales.

In the U.S., same-store sales were up 10% as customers spent more per order. But overall transactions rose just 1%.

Starbucks said its revenue rose 8% to a record $8.7 billion, but that also fell short of analysts’ expectation of $8.79 billion.

Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz said the quarter was softer for overall retail, which impacted customer traffic. He also noted the unprecedented situation in China, where same-store sales dropped 28%.

Starbucks said its net income rose 5% to $855 million, or 74 cents per share. That was also lower than the 77 cents analysts had forecast.

Starbucks shares fell 3% in after-market trading.

