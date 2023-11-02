Starbucks posts record fourth quarter revenue after opening hundreds of new stores.

Starbucks is reporting record fourth quarter revenue after opening hundreds of new stores

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fourth quarter as it opened hundreds of new stores.

Revenue for the July-September period rose 11% to $9.4 billion. That surpassed Wall Street’s expectation of $9.3 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The Seattle coffee giant opened 816 net new stores in the quarter, ending its fiscal year with more than 38,000 stores worldwide.

Global same-store sales – or sales at stores open at least a year -- rose 8%, also surpassing analyst forecasts for a 6.8% increase. U.S. same-store sales rose 8%, while same-store sales in China – the company’s second-largest market – rose 2%.

Net income jumped 39% to $1.2 billion, or $1.06 per share. That was also higher than Wall Street expectations for 97 cents.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Putin signs bill revoking Russia's ratification of a global nuclear...
2
An Ohio amendment serves as a testing ground for statewide abortion...
3
The White House has proposed cracking down on junk fees. Here's how to...
4
Aid agencies warn of chaotic and desperate scenes among Afghans...
5
Court fights to prevent Trump from running again for the White House...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top