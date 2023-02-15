Starbucks' Schultz declines to appear before Senate panel

In its own letter sent to the committee on Tuesday, Starbucks noted that Schultz __ a longtime Starbucks CEO who came out of retirement last year to assume the interim CEO job __ will be transitioning out of that role at the end of March. Laxman Narasimhan, a former PepsiCo executive, will become Starbucks' new CEO on April 1. Schultz will remain on the company's board.

Seattle-based Starbucks said AJ Jones II, Starbucks’ chief public affairs officer, would be better suited to discussing the unionization campaign since he has been more closely involved. The company also said it has been bargaining to reach a contract agreement at more than 200 stores that have voted to unionize.

It’s unclear how the committee will proceed. In his statement Wednesday, Sanders said he intended to “hold Mr. Schultz and Starbucks accountable for their unacceptable behavior and look forward to seeing him before our committee.”

The committee has the power to subpoena Schultz, but it's not yet clear if it will use it. A message seeking comment was emailed to a committee spokesman Wednesday.