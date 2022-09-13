Starbucks to revamp stores to speed service, boost morale

The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025, with an emphasis on meeting the growing demand for new types of service, including drive-thru, mobile ordering and delivery. Drive-thru now makes up 50% of U.S. sales, for example, while delivery demand has grown by 24% so far this year.

Customizable cold drinks __ which now make up as many as 75% of Starbucks' U.S. beverage orders __ are also taxing employees in kitchens designed for simpler hot drinks. Starbucks debuted a new work station that requires less movement and can cut 50 seconds off the process of making a blended iced mocha. A new technology will cut the time needed to make cold brew coffee from 20 hours to a few seconds.