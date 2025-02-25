Breaking: VA dismisses 1,400 probationary union members

Starmer commits to raise UK defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027

Britain's Prime Minster Keir Starmer speaks to guests as he holds a reception on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in London, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to raise U.K. defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2027, saying Tuesday that Europe is in a new and insecure era.

The U.K. spends 2.3% of gross domestic product on defense, and the government had previously set a 2.5% target, without setting a date.

Starmer told lawmakers that the increase amounts to an additional 13.4 billion pounds ($17 billion) a year. He said the goal is for defense spending to rise to 3% of GDP by 2035.

The announcement comes as European countries scramble to bolster their collective defense as U.S. President Donald Trump transforms American foreign policy, seemingly sidelining Europe as he looks to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

Trump has long questioned the value of NATO and complained that the U.S. provides security to European countries that don't pull their weight.

Starmer is due to meet with Trump at the White House on Thursday.

The prime minister has offered to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a force to safeguard a ceasefire, but says an American “backstop” will be needed to ensure a lasting peace. Trump hasn't committed to providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

