Stars' Jim Nill selected NHL General Manager of the Year

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the NHL announced Monday night.

Nill was the top choice of 17 of 42 voters to run away with the honors. Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin was second and Florida’s Bill Zito third after building a team that has reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row.

GM of the year is the only award voted on during the playoffs, with the first two rounds considered. The Stars reached the Western Conference final for a second consecutive season before losing to Edmonton in six games.

Nill among other moves acquired defenseman Chris Tanev at the trade deadline without giving up a first-round pick or the organization's top prospect. The respected talent evaluator has four Cup rings from his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

In Other News
1
The Latest | UN endorses US-backed cease-fire plan as Blinken holds...
2
The Rev. James Lawson Jr., civil rights leader who preached nonviolent...
3
Fight over constitutional provisions to guard against oil, gas...
4
Soldiers in Malawi search for missing military plane carrying vice...
5
Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial begin deliberating whether he’s...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top