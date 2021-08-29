Start of Belgian GP suspended because of heavy rainfall

“I really can’t see anything,” said Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

The decision to suspend the start was made a few moments later.

“It’s wet, but I think it’s fine to race,” said Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is starting from pole position.

But his teammate Sergio Perez was out of the race before it even started, sliding off the track during the warmup lap at around 2:30 p.m. and damaging his front suspension.

Red Bull asked the FIA's race control if Perez could start the race if they repaired his car in time. The FIA said it was considering the request.

