Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix to extend lead over Lando Norris

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has taken a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix despite starting 17th and increasing his lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris with three more races remaining
Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, steers his Red Bull during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, steers his Red Bull during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, despite starting 17th, and increasing his lead over McLaren's Lando Norris with three more races remaining.

Verstappen overcame punishments before the race as well as the wet weather at Interlagos to earn his first victory since June, and his eighth Grand Prix win of the year. He also clocked the fastest lap of the race, which gives him an extra point.

The Dutchman increased his lead from 44 points to 62 over Norris, who started on pole position and finished sixth. The British driver could see the gap increase further as a post-race investigation still looms for him.

In one of the best drives of his career, Verstappen clocked the fastest lap of the race 17 times.

“My emotions today were a roller coaster,” Verstappen said after the race. “We stayed out of trouble, we made the right calls and we were flying.”

The two Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, completed the podium.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started the race with a long shot at the drivers' title, finished fifth.

Las Vegas hosts the next race on Nov. 23.

First-place finisher McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, center, poses for a photo with second-place finisher Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, and third-place finisher RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan at the end of the qualifying session ahead to the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Pole position winner, McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan, celebrates his third place after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Pole position winner, McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Pole position winner, McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan, left, celebrates his third place after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan, left, celebrates his third place after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan, center, talks with Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, right, and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

