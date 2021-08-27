Start of Dbacks-Phillies game delayed due to virus tracing

The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., but first pitch was at 7:31 p.m..

Earlier in the day, the Phillies put pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL. Knapp was in the original starting lineup but replaced by J.T. Realmuto about 45 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.