Start of Dbacks-Phillies game delayed due to virus tracing

Nation & World
By Associated Press
37 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The start of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia on Friday night was delayed 26 minutes due to contact tracing after the Phillies put three players on the COVID-19 injured list.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., but first pitch was at 7:31 p.m..

Earlier in the day, the Phillies put pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL. Knapp was in the original starting lineup but replaced by J.T. Realmuto about 45 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Pitchers were warming up as they normally would about 25 minutes before the scheduled first pitch but cleared the field about 10 minutes later. Philadelphia scheduled starter Aaron Nola and Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener resumed their warmups around 7:05 when players from both teams returned to the field.

