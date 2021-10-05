dayton-daily-news logo
X

Start of Raiders-Chargers game delayed by lightning

Players leave the field at SoFi Stadium during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Caption
Players leave the field at SoFi Stadium during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The kickoff of Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The kickoff of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning.

SoFi Stadium has a roof, but is classified as open-air due to the north side being open on the upper deck. Torrential rain hit the Los Angeles area nearly an hour before kickoff.

The stadium opened last year and will host this season's Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The field at SoFi Stadium sits empty during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Caption
The field at SoFi Stadium sits empty during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

In Other News
1
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
2
Did ship's anchor cause California oil spill? Maybe
3
Japan new PM to seek fresh mandate to handle virus, economy
4
Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit
5
Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes crews vote to authorize strike
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top