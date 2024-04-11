Start of the Masters delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather.

The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.

"The first round will not begin before 9 a.m," the Masters said, adding that gate openings at Augusta National have also been delayed.

Storms, heavy rain and strong winds were forecast for Thursday.

