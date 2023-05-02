State asks Montana judge to reject Zooey Zephyr lawsuit

“One legislator cannot be allowed to halt the ability of the other 99 to engage in civil, orderly, debate concerning issues affecting Montana,” the state's lawyers wrote.

GOP leaders under pressure from hard-line conservatives initially silenced Zephyr from participating in floor debates and demanded she apologize almost two weeks ago, after she said those who supported a ban on gender-affirming care for youths would have "blood" on their hands.

On April 24, Zephyr raised a microphone in defiance on the House floor as protesters in the gallery demanded she be allowed to speak and refused orders to leave. Seven people were arrested on trespassing charges and two days later lawmakers voted along party lines to oust Zephyr from the floor and gallery for the remainder of the session.

She's since been working from a bench in a hallway and, when that's been occupied, at a statehouse snack bar.

The actions taken against Zephyr have propelled her into political prominence and made her part of broader conversations about the muffling of dissent in statehouses. But in Montana, Republicans hope to capitalize on her high profile by painting Democrats as a party of extremists headed into the next election.

The lawsuit seeking to reverse her punishment was filed by attorneys working for the Montana ACLU. It names House Speaker Matt Regier and Sergeant-at-Arms Brad Murfitt as defendants.

“The House of course is free to censure one of its own members and it’s of course free to adopt rules,” said Montana ACLU legal director Alex Rate. “But it is the province of the court to ensure those rules abide by the Constitution.”

