States certifying results ahead of Electoral College meeting

Among the states certifying on Monday was Michigan, where President Donald Trump and his allies tried and failed to delay the process. The vote by a bipartisan state canvassing board in Michigan comes days after certification in Georgia, another hotly contested presidential battleground. Both states and their 16 electoral votes went to Biden.

A total of 16 states have so far certified their results, awarding President-elect Joe Biden 54 of his 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 73 of his 232 votes. Florida is the only one of the four most populous states to certify. Deadlines are early next month for the others: California, Texas and New York.