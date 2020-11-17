States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a budget over the summer with a $5 billion deficit, which he and lawmakers assumed would be covered by a second federal coronavirus relief package that has not materialized.

“Every state ... every city is suffering from failure of revenues because of COVID-19," said Pritzker, a Democrat. “The federal government is really the only resource that we all have to turn to.”

On Tuesday, Pritzker was scheduled to join other governors of Great Lakes states — Democrats and Republicans alike — in calling for help with testing, contact tracing and hospital staffing, in addition to more money for businesses, schools and the unemployed.

The cost of distributing tens of millions of doses of a vaccine in 2021 is also emerging as a major concern for governors. The Association of State and Territorial Health Officers and the Association of Immunization Managers have called on Congress to provide $8.4 billion for vaccine distribution.

A new infusion of federal money does not appear to be on the way anytime soon. A lame-duck session of Congress and a presidential administration on its way out have chilled the prospects for a deal.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans generally say a new stimulus bill is needed, but they disagree on the scope of it. Some Republicans are opposed to another round of checks directly to most taxpayers, and some don’t want Washington to “bail out” state and local governments that had financial struggles before the pandemic.

“The answer to these challenges will not simply be shoveling cash out of Washington,” GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said over the summer.

The virus is blamed for almost a quarter-million deaths and over 11 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

State and local governments have been pushing for more federal help since spring, when Congress and President Donald Trump agreed to a series of measures worth nearly $3 trillion to deal with the outbreak.

The aid included a big boost, since expired, to weekly unemployment benefits, along with grants and loans for businesses and assistance to state, territorial, local and tribal governments.

States have used the money for testing and contact tracing, assisting businesses, helping residents with utility bills and rent and expanding broadband access for students attending school remotely. But they have not generally been allowed to use it for one of their major needs: replacing declining tax revenue to keep regular government services running.

The needs have become more urgent as the virus rampages across virtually every state. California and Texas each have exceeded 1 million cases. California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week barred indoor restaurant dining and imposed other restrictions.

As intensive care units fill up, some Republican governors once reluctant to impose mask mandates have reversed course, and some cities and states are threatening fines against businesses that violate restrictions on social gatherings.

Biden this week called for Congress to immediately adopt a version of a $2.4 trillion stimulus bill passed by the House, but not the Senate, in May: “This is about keeping Americans afloat.”

A vaccine appears to be on the horizon after two companies announced that early trials show their versions are at least 90% effective. But the powerful freezers needed to store the doses, protective equipment for the workers and the task of getting the vaccine into every community and administering the shots are becoming logistical and financial challenges.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that state, local, territorial and tribal government budgets will be short collectively by $275 billion to $415 billion through June 2022 if they use all their reserve money to help deal with the virus. Moody’s Analytics said that for states alone, the shortfall could range from $196 billion to $396 billion, depending on how bad the virus outbreak gets.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, said she is pushing the state’s GOP-dominated congressional delegation for more federal help. She said that Kansas is on course to award federally funded grants totaling $37.5 million to about 3,000 businesses, but that twice as many have applied for help.

“We’re looking at the basics of infrastructure in public safety and in public health, in mental health, in education and in every other kind of critical public service provided by state and local governments,” Kelly said.

___

Mulvihill reported from Davenport, Iowa, and La Corte from Olympia, Washington. Associated Press writers John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas; John O'Connor in Springfield, Illinois; and Keith Ridler in Boise, Idaho, contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, an employee sets up outdoor seating at Rico's Pub in Pullman, Wash. States in the U.S. are renewing their push for more federal money to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and to help them distribute a vaccine when one becomes widely available sometime in 2021. (Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, File) Credit: Geoff Crimmins Credit: Geoff Crimmins

FILE - I this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, Mitchell Bryant, left, and Darla Scott eat inside at the Buena Vista Cafe during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. States in the U.S. are renewing their push for more federal money to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and to help them distribute a vaccine when one becomes widely available sometime in 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week barred indoor restaurant dining and imposed other restrictions. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, a "Face masks required" sign is displayed at a shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill. States in the U.S. are renewing their push for more federal money to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and to help them distribute a vaccine when one becomes widely available sometime in 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, signs on the door of Cutter's Barbershop address COVID-19 pandemic precautions, including temperature checks and sanitizing, in downtown Olympia, Wash. States in the U.S. are renewing their push for more federal money to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and to help them distribute a vaccine when one becomes widely available sometime in 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren