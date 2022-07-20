Stay or go? Italy's premier to brief Parliament on crisis

The uneasy coalition worked for a while but Draghi offered his resignation last week after the 5-Star lawmakers, the biggest vote-getters in 2018 general elections, boycotted a confidence vote. The trigger was their opposition to a trash incinerator for Rome contained in the bill, but their beef with Draghi’s government went well beyond that.

Five-Star leader Giuseppe Conte, who complained his forces had been humiliated and ignored by other coalition parties, delivered a nine-point set of demands for Draghi to embrace, including the 5-Stars’ flagship pledge of a basic income and minimum salary.

Draghi had long insisted he would never head a second government or one without the 5-Stars, and said flatly last week that he wouldn’t govern by ultimatum.

But Draghi technically won the confidence vote, appears to still have the numbers to govern and has been under pressure to reconsider both inside and out of Italy, especially since the 5-Stars have continued to fracture over the crisis.

Political leaders, mayors, doctors’ associations and ordinary citizens have urged him to stay on at such a crucial time, with soaring inflation and energy prices, a war in Ukraine and implementation of the EU recovery funds.

Former Premier Mario Monti, who himself was tapped to lead Italy in a moment of crisis, appealed to Draghi’s ego, saying the internationally respected former European Central Bank chief would irrevocably harm his legacy if he abandoned Italy now.

“Draghi’s bitterness over the petty games played by various parties is completely understandable,” Monti wrote on the front page of Corriere della Sera. But he warned that Draghi “would show a lack of respect to the country and its citizens” if he followed through and stepped down.

