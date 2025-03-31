Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is talking to Aaron Rodgers, but he's comfortable starting Mason Rudolph

Rudolph was 3-1 for the Steelers in 2023 with the loss coming in a wild-card game against Buffalo. Pittsburgh has a new offensive coordinator since Rudolph last played for the team. The offense had mixed results under Arthur Smith last season.

“Mason is not a kid. He’s been around, been in multiple systems and situations,” Tomlin said.

Meanwhile, is Tomlin communicating with Rodgers by calling, texting or FaceTiming the four-time NFL MVP?

“All of the above,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin, who spoke to Pittsburgh reporters a day earlier, addressed a large group of media members surrounding his table during a 30-minute availability for all AFC coaches.

“He’s a free agent,” Tomlin said of Rodgers. “As you guys know, he came to visit last Friday. We had a really productive day. He’s been in this thing a long time. I’ve been in this thing a long time. But it’s no substitute for, you know, intimacy and spending time together and getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment. And so that was really good. But I don’t have any new updates in terms of where the process is. We’ll see where it leads us.”

Asked if the uncertainty surrounding the team’s quarterback situation is unsettling, Tomlin replied: “I’m really comfortable with being unstuck at this time of year, to be quite honest with you.”

The Steelers allowed Russell Wilson (Giants) and Justin Fields (Jets) to leave in free agency and brought back Rudolph. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since reaching the AFC title game following the 2016 season.

The Steelers hold the 21st overall pick in the draft next month. Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart is a possibility whether the 41-year-old Rodgers signs with the team or not.

“It doesn’t appear to be devoid of talent,” Tomlin said of the draft class, which features Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. “I like a lot of the guys that I’ve met. Not only their tangible qualities, but their intangible qualities. And so, I’m feeling really good about the trajectory of the group.”

Rodgers is a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career. He could be contemplating retirement, signing with the Steelers or waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to express interest. The Vikings seem to ready to go with J.J. McCarthy.

“There is no drop dead date specifically in my mind, no,” Tomlin said about waiting for a decision.

