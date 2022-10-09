Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

The team provided no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on Saturday. Coach Mike Tomlin is expected to provide an update following the Steelers game at the Buffalo Bills.

Watt was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been sidelined since getting hurt during a season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers entered the game at Buffalo 0-3 without Watt in the lineup this season and 0-7 overall.