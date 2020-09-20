Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21

Steelers Pro Bowl outside linebacker T.J. Watt had 2 1/2 sacks and added three quarterback hits for a defense that looks every bit as aggressive as it did last season, when it led the NFL in sacks and turnovers forced.

Roethlisberger connected on 29 of 41 passes in his second game back from right elbow surgery, including a rainbow down the left sideline to rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool that turned into an 84-yard touchdown.

Still, Pittsburgh wasn't exactly sharp. The Steelers were flagged 10 times for 89 yards and turned it over twice.

SOCIAL JUSTICE

The Steelers spent a portion of the week dealing with a self-inflicted public relations mess after putting the name of Antwon Rose Jr. — a Black Pittsburgh teenager shot in the back and killed by a white East Pittsburgh Police officer in 2018 — on the back of their helmets last week against the New York Giants. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva called an audible and put the name of fallen U.S. soldier Alwyne Cashe on the back of his helmet instead. Villanueva opted to honor Cashe again on Sunday while center Maurkice Pouncey, a longtime police advocate, used the space to pay tribute to fallen officer Eric Kelly, who was killed in the line of duty in 2009.

INJURIES

Sutton, who missed the opener against Tennessee because of a sprained shoulder, caught three passes for 66 yards before leaving in the second half with knee and leg cramps. ... DE DeMarcus Walker exited in the second half with a calf injury. ... DE Dre'Mont Jones left in the second half with a knee injury.

Conner, who left a win over the Giants in Week 1 with a sprained left ankle, finished with 106 yards rushing and added 15 yards receiving on two receptions.

UP NEXT

Broncos: host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next Sunday. Brady went 7-6 against Denver while playing for the Patriots.

Steelers: welcome the Texans next Sunday in the first-ever “Watt Bowl.” The game will feature Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt facing older brother J.J. Watt, the standout defensive end for the Texans.

