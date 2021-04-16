Steelers players 10th group skipping in-person workouts

On Wednesday, the league issued a memo to all 32 teams announcing that the first four weeks of the voluntary program will be virtual before transitioning to in person at the team’s respective training facilities. Last year, the offseason programs were all done virtually and training camp was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browns center JC Tretter, president of the players' union, issued a strong statement on the NFLPA website last month calling for the elimination of such things as organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamps.

“The good news for our sport is that while the NFL season looked and felt noticeably different from previous years,” he wrote, “we learned that the game of football did not suffer at the expense of protecting its players more than ever before. Our process is to follow the science on what is safest for our guys, and many of the changes this past year – like no in-person offseason workouts/practices, the extended acclimation period before training camp and no preseason games – gave us a year of data that demonstrates maintaining some of these changes long term is in the best interest of the game.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL