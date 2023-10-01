Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against Texans after injuring knee

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury in the third quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans and won’t return

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury in the third quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans and won't return.

Trailing by 10, the Steelers went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Houston 33 with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter. But Pickett was sacked by Jonathan Greenard to give the Texans the ball back.

Pickett remained on the ground for a couple of minutes after the hit before trainers came out to attend to him.

He slowly got to his feet and limped off the field before going into the medical tent on the sideline.

He remained there for a few minutes before walking to the locker room. The team said he had a knee injury but did not specify which knee was injured.

He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Turkey strikes suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq...
2
Country star Dustin Lynch was at an impasse. The only way forward was...
3
U2 concert uses stunning visuals to open massive Sphere venue in Las...
4
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring...
5
'PAW Patrol' shows bark at box office while 'The Creator' and 'Dumb...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top